FIA Registers Two Cases, Arrests Four Over Charges Of Illegal Allotment, Possession Of CAA Lands

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:25 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday announced arresting four accused and registering two cases on charges of illegal allotment and possession of 9 acres land of Civil Aviation Authority.

The FIA Karachi's Corporate Crime Circle registered two cases and arrested four suspects, according to spokesman for FIA Sindh.

The arrested suspects included three officers of the Civil Aviation Authority and a private individual.

A total of 32 accused were nominated in the case. The nominated accused include officers of board of Revenue Sindh, Civil Aviation Authority and private persons including Haleem Ahmed Siddiqui, Arsalan Khalid, Khalid Yousufi, Mushtaq Ahmed and others. The nominated other accused also include the then Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Mukhtiarkar, Tapaidar and Supervisor.

Teams of FIA personnel from its different circles have been formed to nab the accused.

