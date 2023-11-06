Open Menu

FIA, SECP Sings MOU For Information Sharing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2023 | 10:54 PM

FIA, SECP sings MOU for information sharing

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed an MoU to enhance information sharing, capacity building and collaboration on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed an MoU to enhance information sharing, capacity building and collaboration on Monday.

This partnership aims to protect Pakistan's digital financial system from cybercrime and fraud.

DG FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, and SECP Chairman, Akif Saeed, inked the MoU at SECP's head office, said the spokesman of FIA.

Both the organizations will work together on capacity building, forensic evidence collection, and efficient resource sharing.

Regional focal persons will be appointed to ensure effective information exchange.

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Exchange Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Eight arrested in Islamabad vegetable market crack ..

Eight arrested in Islamabad vegetable market crackdown

1 minute ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after World Cup ..

Sri Lanka sacks cricket board days after World Cup thrashing

2 minutes ago
 'Umpire asked me if I was serious', says Shakib in ..

'Umpire asked me if I was serious', says Shakib in 'timed out' controversy

2 minutes ago
 Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu ..

Mushaal pays glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu carnage of 1947

10 minutes ago
 School of Tomorrow conference concludes

School of Tomorrow conference concludes

10 minutes ago
PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar K ..

PPP to win next general elections : Abdul Jabbar Khan

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on securi ..

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister vows wipe out terrorism from Pak ..

Interior Minister vows wipe out terrorism from Pakistan

10 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

Solangi grieved over martyrdom of 4 army troops

10 minutes ago
 NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan n ..

NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan nationals

10 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs lands in Public School Hyderabad

Fire engulfs lands in Public School Hyderabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan