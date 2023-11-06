FIA, SECP sings MOU for information sharing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) signed an MoU to enhance information sharing, capacity building and collaboration on Monday.

This partnership aims to protect Pakistan's digital financial system from cybercrime and fraud.

DG FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, and SECP Chairman, Akif Saeed, inked the MoU at SECP's head office, said the spokesman of FIA.

Both the organizations will work together on capacity building, forensic evidence collection, and efficient resource sharing.

Regional focal persons will be appointed to ensure effective information exchange.