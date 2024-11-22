FIA Seeks Cancellations Of Bushra Bibi's Bail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for cancellation of post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.
The petition stated that the high court had instructed in the verdict that accused wouldn’t misuse the bail and cooperate with the trial process.
It said that Bushra Bibi was not cooperating with the trial and has been absent during several hearings in concern court.
The FIA prayed the court to cancel the bail of the accused for smooth proceedings of the trial process.
