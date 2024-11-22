Open Menu

FIA Seeks Cancellations Of Bushra Bibi's Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FIA seeks cancellations of Bushra Bibi's bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for cancellation of post-arrest bail of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case.

The petition stated that the high court had instructed in the verdict that accused wouldn’t misuse the bail and cooperate with the trial process.

It said that Bushra Bibi was not cooperating with the trial and has been absent during several hearings in concern court.

The FIA prayed the court to cancel the bail of the accused for smooth proceedings of the trial process.

Related Topics

Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

3 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

3 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

4 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

6 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

20 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan