Open Menu

FIA Seeks Permission To File Extra Evidence In Cipher Case

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 09:44 PM

FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday sought the permission of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to present the statement of US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu given before a Congress committee as evidence in the cipher case against the PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday sought the permission of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to present the statement of US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu given before a Congress committee as evidence in the cipher case against the PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The FIA, in a miscellaneous application submitted to the IHC bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, requested for allowing it to file more evidence in the cipher case.

The chief justice expressed his concern that the FIA wanted to present extra evidence when the hearing of the appeals was about to complete.

He said that as per the criminal law the prosecution had to tell the reasons that whether the said evidence was relevant.

Though the prosecution had the legal right to file a miscellaneous application but the court had serious reservations on its filing at the current stage, he added.

Justice Miangul Hassan questioned the prosecutor that whether they wanted to present Donald Lu as a witness or it might be an attempt to delay the case for two to three months.

On the occasion, the court also sought an affidavit from the state counsel who had conducted cross-examination of witnesses on behalf of the PTI founder and Qureshi.

During the hearing, the Advocate General Islamabad informed the court that state counsel on behalf of the two accused were appointed on January 26, and appeared before the trial court on January 27.

State counsel Abdul Rehman said that when they appeared they were instructed by the trial court to conduct cross-examination.

The court summoned the special prosecutor for arguments on Friday and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi Federal Investigation Agency January Congress Criminals Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption ..

Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

13 minutes ago
 6 died, 7 injured in road accident

6 died, 7 injured in road accident

13 minutes ago
 Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region ga ..

Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

13 minutes ago
 US existing home sales slip in April on still high ..

US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates

13 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage I ..

Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry

14 minutes ago
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by J ..

Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30

14 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..

13 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most pa ..

Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..

13 minutes ago
 Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls ..

Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead

13 minutes ago
 Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj ..

Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements

13 minutes ago
 UK general election to be held on July 4: media

UK general election to be held on July 4: media

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan