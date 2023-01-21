UrduPoint.com

FIA Seizes Smuggled Items, Arrests Passenger

January 21, 2023

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seized smuggled items worth millions of rupees from a passenger at the Sialkot International Airport on Saturday

According to details, a passenger, Haseeb islam, arrived at the airport by flight number FZ337 from Dubai.

The officials checked his luggage on suspicion and, during scanning of luggage, recovered smuggled items including 275 mobile-phone sets, three laptops, two instant cameras, 51 box accessories, 108 panels, 108 Caliburn, 885 USB and 785-kg artificial jewellery.

Customs officials took the passenger and goods into custody.

