FIA Smashed 'Hawala' Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 05:58 PM

FIA smashed 'Hawala' network

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in its ongoing crackdown against Hawala (illegal money transfer), arrested two people here from the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the FIA, following the directives of Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfraz Virk, a major crackdown has been initiated against the Hawala mafia.

An FIA team raided Brandreth Road and apprehended Muhammad Nazir and Amir Taj, and also recovered 1.5 million rupees. They were involved in transferring large sums of money abroad through illegal Hawala channels, causing significant harm to the national economy.

