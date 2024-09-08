FIA smashes international network involved in human smuggling

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A major breakthrough was achieved in the fight against human smuggling, as an international network involved in this heinous crime has been busted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore, on a tip-off from intelligence agencies.

On the special instructions of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, FIA Lahore Circle has arrested an international network involved in human smuggling on the information provided by intelligence agencies. This network was involved in robbing people by giving them false promises of employment abroad and has so far robbed crores of rupees from innocent people. The group was expert in making fake documents, including passports, visas, and other essential papers required for international travel. The human smuggling group had its own printing press, where fake documents of various countries were being prepared. Individuals seeking political asylum in different countries were also taking assistance from this group.

During the investigation, the network's connection with international Donkey groups has also been revealed, and it has been found that Indian and Afghan nationals were involved in these criminal activities.

During the investigation, an Indian conspiracy to defame Pakistan was also exposed.

The crackdown on this networks will strengthen the international confidence in Pakistani institutions. The scope of the investigation has been expanded, and further arrests are expected. After the investigation, strict legal action will be taken against the accused.

These arrests saved several Pakistanis from losing their hard earned money and respect. The arrest of this massive network is a major victory for law enforcement agencies in the fight against human trafficking.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the intelligence agencies and FIA Lahore for this successful operation. He said that this operation is an important milestone in Pakistan's crackdown against human smuggling. He emphasized that such operations will be continued to curb human tray and the mafia involved in human smuggling will be dealt with an iron hand.