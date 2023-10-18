FIA Special Court’s employee steals electricity: LESCO

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft by Muhammad Shahzad, an employee of the Special Court of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Barkat Park area of Tajpura Sub-Division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected electricity theft by Muhammad Shahzad, an employee of the Special Court of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in Barkat Park area of Tajpura Sub-Division.

The company’s spokesman told media here Wednesday that the accused was stealing electricity by illegally hooking wire on light transmission line. The LESCO inspection team seized the wires used in electricity theft and submitted an FIR application against Muhammad Shahzad in Ghaziabad Police Station. He added that the electricity theft caused a loss of Rs 100,000 to the national exchequer.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider vowed that indiscriminate action would be taken against electricity thieves.