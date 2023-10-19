Open Menu

FIA Spring Into Action Against Human Trafficking, Hundi/Hawala

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virak in a major operation of Anti-Human Trafficking Circle arrested 3 suspects involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking in a raid on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virak in a major operation of Anti-Human Trafficking Circle arrested 3 suspects involved in the heinous crime of human trafficking in a raid on Thursday.

The arrested accused include Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Shahbaz and Muhammad Shaukat Hayat who were arrested from different areas of Lahore.

The accused were involved in extorting millions of rupees in the name of sending citizens abroad without a license.

According to the spokesperson, the accused Mohammad Amin defrauded the citizen of Rs 2 million to get a work visa for Italy.

Similarly, the other accused Muhammad Shahbaz with the connivance of other associates committed fraud of Rs 3.7 million for getting a work visa for Italy while the accused Muhammad Shaukat Hayat stole Rs 560,000 to get a work visa for Poland.

Accused Shaukat Hayat was pretending to be a government officer of various departments and lured simple citizens into his trap, who was later arrested on the tip.

Meanwhile, in another raid Director Sarfaraz Virek in a crackdown against the elements involved in the hundi/Hawala illegal business arrested 2 suspects of the organized group under the supervision of Deputy Director Malik Sikandar Hayat.

The organized gang was involved in Hundi/Hawala and illegal Currency exchange business. Raza Ali and Ghulam Mustafa Kamal are among the arrested accused who were arrested from the Japan Center on Copper Road.

The teams recovered a total of 120 million Iranians, 100 Brazilians, 1 lakh rupees and 70 thousand US dollars.

In the meantime on the direction of Director FIA KP Zone Nisar Khan Tanoli, the crackdown continued against the elements involved in the Hundi/Hawala

The team arrested 2 suspects in an operation under the supervision of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah.

The arrested accused were involved in the Hudi/Hawal and illegal currency exchange.

The arrested accused included Siraj Ahmed and Abdul Samad Khan who were arrested from Chowk Yadgar Peshawar.

A total of 8650 Saudi Riyals, 340 UAE Dirhams, 3 lakh 72 thousand rupees and 10 thousand US Dollars were recovered from the accused.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency upon searching of evidence related to the Hundi/Hawala.

