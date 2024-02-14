FIA, SSDO Join Hands To Address Human Trafficking, Migrants Smuggling
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on various initiatives aimed at raising awareness, building capacity, campaigning, and coordinating stakeholders to address transnational organized crime, with a specific focus on Trafficking in Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) in Pakistan.
The Memorandum signed by FIA Director Anti Human Smuggling (AHS) Israr Ahmed Khan and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, the MOU signifies a commitment to joint efforts in combating organized crime and strengthening the rule of law, said a press release on Wednesday.
Signing ceremony held at FIA headquarters in Islamabad, this collaboration was hailed by Director General FIA Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir as a significant step towards effective partnership, while Director-AHS recognized SSDO's efforts in combating trafficking in persons (TIP) and smuggling of migrants in Pakistan, highlighting the importance of strategic cooperation between law enforcement and civil society organizations to increase public awareness and enhance the capacity of relevant officials on TIP and other transnational organized crimes.
Additional Director General FIA Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, Deputy Director AHS Rai Nasrullah, focal person TIP unit Shireen Malik Sher, Senior Director SSDO Muhammad Shahid Khan, and Director Programs SSDO Maryam Jawad were also present at the ceremony.
SSDO's Executive Director, Syed Kausar Abbas, emphasized the organization's history of initiatives aimed at combatting TIP and SOM, including capacity building of relevant stakeholders such as law enforcement officials, building coordination of all relevant stakeholders and awareness raising of citizens on these crimes.
The MOU is expected to further facilitate the mutual objectives of SSDO and FIA in implementing legal frameworks against TIP and other organized crimes, ultimately working towards their eradication in Pakistan.
The key areas of collaboration under the MOU include capacity building, coordination enhancement, increased referrals of victims for rehabilitation, and community awareness campaigns.
