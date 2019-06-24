FIA stopped from harassing woman married to Chinese national

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from harassing a woman married to a Chinese national

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA from harassing a woman married to a Chinese national.

Justice Ch. Abdul Aziz passed the orders while disposing of a petition filed by Rebecca seeking directions for stopping the FIA from harassing.

The petitioner's counsel had argued that his client was adult and she married to a chinese national with consent of her family.

However, the FIA was harassing the couple without any reason, he added.

He pleaded with the court for directions to stop FIA from harassing his client.