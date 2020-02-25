FIA submits Challan in ATC in judge video scandal case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted Challan in Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in judge video scandal case.Mian Tariq, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt were nominated in Challan.Court summoned Mian Tariq medical reports from jail authorities

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas heard the Judge Arshid Malik video scandal case.Court while issuing notice to accused Hafiz Raza summoned him on next hearing.Counsel for co-accused Mian Tariq appeared in the court and took stance that Mian Tariq is ill.Court while summoning medical report of Mian Tariq from jail superintendent adjourned the hearing till March 06.