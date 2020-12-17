UrduPoint.com
FIA Submits Its Comments In Journalist Harassment Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:02 PM

FIA submits its comments in journalist harassment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed its comments in a case pertaining to allegedly harassing a journalist Fakhar Durrni in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, the deputy attorney general appeared before the bench and apprised that the FIA wanted to file its comments in the case.

After the comments submission, the court adjourned the hearing till January 28.

