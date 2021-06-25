UrduPoint.com
FIA Submits Report Pertaining To Blasphemous Content On Social Media To IHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

FIA submits report pertaining to blasphemous content on social media to IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday submitted its detailed report pertaining to uploading blasphemous content on social media to Islamabad High Court (IHC).

FIA Director Law Qaiser Masood submitted the report containing his department's crackdown against blasphemous contents.

The report said 167 accounts containing blasphemous contents, sectarian and hate speech were blocked in 2020, with 110 reported so far this year. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had blocked the account, at the request of the FIA, in 2020.

The PTA blocked 111 accounts involved in the promotion of blasphemous content and 47 reported accounts involved in hate speech in 2020.

The FIA report also said 28 inquiries and 11 cases had been registered this year. In 2021, the Cyber Crime Wing Islamabad conducted five inquiries, while the FIA Anti-Terrorism Wing conducted five inquiries. Four out of five cyber crime inquiries turned into cases, according to the report, four accused involved in the promotion of blasphemous material were arrested at the request of citizen Hafiz Ehtesham.

