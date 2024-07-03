Open Menu

FIA Submits Report Regarding Social Media Campaign Against Justice Sattar

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday submitted its report to Islamabad High Court (IHC) in which it stated that 39 accounts at X have been running social media campaign against IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar and leaking data of his family.

It said that ten accounts have been identified while other 29 are appeared to be fake. The FIA has issued notices to six accused and started investigation, it added.

The FIA cyber crime wing told the court that X's reply has arrived which has asked them to contact the US embassy here. On which the court directed to contact the American Embassy and proceed with the investigation by presenting the digital evidence.

A larger bench consisting of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case regarding the matter.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dogal said that the inquiry has been registered and FIA has issued notices to six accused and two have joined the inquiry. One of them has been investigated in an inquiry and the other has sent its reply, he said, adding that among those who have been noticed by the FIA is a journalist.

He said that a three-member committee of FIA has been formed and 51 thousand accounts have been logged in the last three months.

He said half of the accounts have been checked. The Additional Attorney General said that the Additional

Director of FIA is heading the committee. The court was told that X has replied to the letter and asked to contact the US Embassy. He said that X has not responded to the high court but through the Ministry of External Affairs can contact.

The FIA director while giving the details of different hashtags started on X said that the identity of five accounts running different hashtags has been known, this pre-tag started from the account of Khawaja Muhammad Yasmin, a citizen of Azad Kashmir who not joined the inquiry.

The FIA said that Syed Faizan Rafi, a citizen of Karachi, started a hashtag. He replied on notice that I am abroad. The repeated notices have been served to the accused, it added.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case.

More Stories From Pakistan