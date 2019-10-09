UrduPoint.com
FIA Submits Supplementary Challan In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:42 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday submitted supplementary challan in an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday submitted supplementary challan in an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand conducted the hearing.

During this day hearing, the FIA submitted a supplementary challan in which the department had mentioned 29 more prosecution witnesses.

The court summoned the witnesses on October 11, and adjourned hearing of the case.

