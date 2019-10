FIA submits supplementary challan in Imran Farooq murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) Wednesday submitted supplementary challan in an Anti Terrorism Court ATC ) in MQM 's leader Imran Farooq murder case.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand conducted the hearing.

During this day hearing, the FIA submitted a supplementary challan in which the department had mentioned 29 more prosecution witnesses.

The court summoned the witnesses on October 11, and adjourned hearing of the case.