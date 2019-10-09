FIA Submits Supplementary Challan In Imran Farooq Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:42 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wednesday submitted supplementary challan in an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in MQM's leader Imran Farooq murder case
ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjamand conducted the hearing.
During this day hearing, the FIA submitted a supplementary challan in which the department had mentioned 29 more prosecution witnesses.
The court summoned the witnesses on October 11, and adjourned hearing of the case.