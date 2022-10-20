UrduPoint.com

FIA Summons Azam Khan To Probe Audio Leak

Published October 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned former prime minister Imran Khan's principal secretary, Azam Khan, in relation to an investigation into the audio leaks.

Azam has been asked to appear at the FIA's office on October 25 at 1pm.

The corruption watchdog is investigating the audio leaks allegedly featuring Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in a discussion about a cypher.

