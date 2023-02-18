FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will investigate the son of former military ruler Zia ul Haq in the money laundering case in Faisalabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday sought personal appearance of former minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

The latest reports said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would investigate Ijaz Ul Haq in Faisalabad.

The development took place after NAB handed over the case to FIA and a joint investigation team will investigate the son of the former military ruler.

Ijaz ul Haq is the son of former military ruler and president General Zia Ul Haq.

The PML leader who previously served as minister for religious affairs and minorities was accused of having more assets than income.