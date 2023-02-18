UrduPoint.com

FIA Summons Former President’s Son Ijaz Ul Haq In Money Laundering Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 18, 2023 | 05:03 PM

FIA summons former president’s son Ijaz ul Haq in money laundering case

The latest reports say that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) will investigate the son of former military ruler Zia ul Haq in the money laundering case in Faisalabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday sought personal appearance of former minister and Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leader Muhammad Ijaz ul Haq for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.

The latest reports said that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would investigate Ijaz Ul Haq in Faisalabad.

The development took place after NAB handed over the case to FIA and a joint investigation team will investigate the son of the former military ruler.

Ijaz ul Haq is the son of former military ruler and president General Zia Ul Haq.

The PML leader who previously served as minister for religious affairs and minorities was accused of having more assets than income.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad National Accountability Bureau General Zia Ul Haq Money Federal Investigation Agency Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military p ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting military patrol in Niger

4 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police hea ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting police headquarters in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA ..

UAE, India mark first anniversary of signing CEPA with series of events

4 minutes ago
 IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth ..

IDEX mirror for the UAE’s comprehensive growth and development :Chairman of E ..

50 minutes ago
 Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam ..

Alleged audio of Yasmin Rashid, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar goes viral

53 minutes ago
 IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellen ..

IDEX reflects a new chapter of UAE&#039;s excellence, leadership and success: Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.