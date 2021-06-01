UrduPoint.com
FIA Summons Journalist Asad Toor Over Charges Of Anti-stage Remarks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:33 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has directed the journalist and blogger to appear in person and explain his position over charges of anti-state remarks.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned journalist Asad Toor to explain his position over charges of anti-state remarks.

The FIA has directed the journalist to appear in person by June 4.

In its summons carrying signature of FIA Inspector Shumaila Saeed, the agency has said that Fayyaz Mahmood Raja has moved application against Journalist and blogger Asad Toor.

The Journalist has been asked to reach Professional Plaza 7-A, Waste road, New Gulzar-e-Quaid at 11 am on June 4.

“Action will be taken against you if you fail to reach the office on the given day,” the summons read.

A couple of days ago, Journalist and blogger Asad Toor was beaten and tortured in Sector 11-F, Islamabad. Three unknown men entered into his apartment and tortured him by tying him.

