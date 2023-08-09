FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Khawaja Muhammad Haris has been instructed to appear at the FIA office today at 2 pm in relation to the Toshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2023) After an extensive interrogation of Naeem Haider Panjotha, a member of the PTI chairman's legal team, the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing has summoned another individual from the team.

Naeem Haider Panjotha, a lawyer associated with the PTI chief's legal team, was called in for questioning on Tuesday at 10 am regarding posts made by Judge Humayun Dilawar. Subsequently, he was permitted to leave.

Concerns arose among fellow lawyers due to Panjotha's lengthy interrogation at the FIA office in Islamabad, leading to speculation about his arrest.

However, the FIA refuted these claims.

After the inquiry of lawyer Panjotha, Khawaja Muhammad Haris advocate, a prominent member of the former prime minister's legal team, has also been summoned by the FIA cybercrime cell.

In a separate matter, Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar, who issued a verdict against the former prime minister and PTI chief for concealing assets and corrupt practices, has been confirmed to still be enrolled in the University of Hull's program by a university official. Reports circulating on social media claiming the judge's expulsion due to an online campaign by the former ruling party are unfounded.