FIA Summons PTI Leaders In Prohibited Funding Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:26 PM

The sources say that the PTI office-bearers have been asked to appear before the FIA on August 18 for probe.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2022) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in prohibited funding case for probe.

The sources said that the agency summoned former NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, former KP governor Shah Farman, Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Hassan Daud.

They said that the PTI office-bearers were asked to appear before the FIA on August 18 for probe.

FIA started investigating the PTI prohibited funding case after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency.

The authorities concerned expanded the scope of the probe against PTI in the prohibited funding case. A five-member special monitoring team was formed by the intelligence agency.

The monitoring team will coordinate with the zonal inquiry team in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad.

The zonal committees will collect records of the assets owned by Imran Khan-led PTI, whereas, the inquiries will be conducted under the Political Parties Act 2002.

The monitoring teams will be comprised of five members.

