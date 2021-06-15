UrduPoint.com
FIA Summons Shehbaz Sharif In Sugar Scandal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 20 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:16 PM

FIA summons Shehbaz Sharif in Sugar scandal

The agency has issued summons for PML-N Chief and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif over his alleged involvement in involvement of Rs 25 billion in sugar scandal.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif for his alleged invovlement in Sugar scandal.

In its summons, the agency has directed the PML-N Chief to appear in person to explain his position.

The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif would be arrested if he failed to appear before the agency.

Shehbaz Sharif was directed to appear before FIA on June 22.

“There are evidences of his involvement in fruad of over Rs 25 billion,” said the reports while quoting the FIA. Shehbaz Sharif was handed over four questions, with directions to come up with explaination.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen who is close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan faced the charges of sugar scandal. On last hearing, the court directed the FIA officials to inform the court before arrest of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

