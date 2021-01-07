UrduPoint.com
FIA Team Arrests Man For Running Hundi Business

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The FIA Bahawalpur arrested a person involved in illegal business of Hundi/ hawala and foreign Currency exchange.

According to an FIA spokesman, a team conducted a raid and recovered 1100 Riyal and more than 300,000 Pakistani rupees, mobile phone having data of different mobiles contacts through text messages regarding illegal business of Hundi/hawala for money exchange,cheques and receipts from the possession of the accused.

The team also arrested the accused Ghulam Yaseen, a resident of Rahim Yar Khan. A case has been registered against hm.

