FIA Team Arrests Two On Corruption Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:21 PM

FIA team arrests two on corruption charges

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has arrested two persons for misappropriating funds worth millions of rupees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has arrested two persons for misappropriating funds worth millions of rupees.

According to a spokesman here on Friday, the team conducted a raid and arrested Zawarul Hassan and Muhammad Faheem of Feroza, Rahim Yar Khan district.

The accused were involved in misappropriation of funds amounting to Rs22 million with fake entries of electricity bills and fake deposits in ledgers of post office Feroza, district Rahim Yar Khan.

The team had already recovered Rs3.5 million and deposited in the government exchequer.

Further investigation was under way.

