FIA team visits Chamakani Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :An investigation team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here Wednesday paid first visit to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station to initiate investigation in this mega project as directed by the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The FIA Inquiry team headed by Deputy Director Rizwan Shah inspected the Chamkani Bus Terminal of the BRT.

The team inspected the condition of buses purchased for the BRT route and examined the information submitted in Peshawar High Court with regard to the project. The five-member investigation team was given briefing at the station under directives of the PHC.

The FIA sources said the team also inspected the machinery installed at the terminal.

Its merit to mention here that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the Peshawar High Court permitting FIA to probe the BRT project.