FIA tells court no need yet to arrest Jahangir Khan Tareen in sugar scandal case

The court turns down Jahangir Khan Taeen’s plea for withdrawl of bail petition, with directions to the authorities concerned to inform it before takinig any action in this regard.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 11th, 2021) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed the court that there was no need yet to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI0 leader Jahangir Tareen in suga scandal case.

As proceedings commenced, PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen asked the cour the court for withdrawl of his bail petiton over which the court turned down his plea and directed the relevant authorities to inform before taking any action in this regard.

Previously, a sessions court had extended interim bail of Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in money laundering and sugar scandal cases.

The court asked the FIA officer about development about investigation of the matter, observing that whether the agency really wanted to investigate.

“Let us know if the agency really wanted to investigate the matter,” the judge remarked.

On it, the FIA officer informed the court that an investigation officer was transferred to which the court observed that show cause notice was issued to the person who ordered this transfer.

“How an investigatioin officer could be transferred at this moment when investigatiion was cotninued?,” the judge asked.