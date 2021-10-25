FIA to educate students about cyber abuses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will organise awareness sessions in universities and colleges to educate students to avoid indulging in cyber crimes unintentionally. Similarly, liaison with the business community would be further enhanced to inform them about new conditionalities of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which may prompt criminal proceedings, according to FIA Regional Director Syed Farid Ali Shah.

He visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and had a detailed meeting with FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh.

Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad and other members were also present.

He said that FIA Director General Dr Sanaullah Abassi had issued directives to educate the stakeholders before initiating any action against them. He said the banking crimes had witnessed phenomenal increase due to digitalization and hence the business community must remain alert to avoid unintentional involvement in cyber crime.