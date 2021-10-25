UrduPoint.com

FIA To Educate Students About Cyber Abuses

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

FIA to educate students about cyber abuses

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will organise awareness sessions in universities and colleges to educate students to avoid indulging in cyber crimes unintentionally.  Similarly, liaison with the business community would be further enhanced to inform them about new conditionalities of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which may prompt criminal proceedings, according to FIA Regional Director Syed Farid Ali Shah.

He visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and had a detailed meeting with FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh.

Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad and other members were also present.

He said that FIA Director General Dr Sanaullah Abassi had issued directives to educate the stakeholders before initiating any action against them. He said the banking crimes had witnessed phenomenal increase due to digitalization and hence the business community must remain alert to avoid unintentional involvement in cyber crime.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Alert Chamber Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency May Criminals Commerce Financial Action Task Force Industry

Recent Stories

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAEâ€™s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAEâ€™s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

4 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Czech Republic

19 minutes ago
 Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement o ..

Sudan's Information Ministry Qualifies Statement on Gov't Dissolution as Militar ..

2 minutes ago
 HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

52 minutes ago
 European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanes ..

European Commission Calling for Release of Sudanese Officials

2 minutes ago
 HEC announces PakFrance research programme for fac ..

HEC announces PakFrance research programme for faculties' funding

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.