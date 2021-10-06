UrduPoint.com

FIA To Investigate Incorrect Entry Of Vaccination: Secretary Health South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:08 PM

FIA to investigate incorrect entry of vaccination: Secretary Health South Punjab

Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti said that application has been submitted with Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against wrong entry of vaccination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti said that application has been submitted with Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against wrong entry of vaccination.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he informed that FIA would probe against incorrect entry of vaccination to Late Kalsoom Nawaz and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

He said that he had sought report on this issue from CEOs District Health Authorities of Multan and Vehari after inquiry.

Strict action would be initiated against all those staffers found guilty in the crime, he concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Vehari Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency All From Kalsoom Nawaz

Recent Stories

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro H ..

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Moro Hub to accelerate digital trans ..

3 minutes ago
 Add. IG visits Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalp ..

Add. IG visits Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Russian Mission to NATO Not Commenting on Reports ..

Russian Mission to NATO Not Commenting on Reports About Expulsion of Diplomats

2 minutes ago
 'No expiry date' for justice, says key lawyer on W ..

'No expiry date' for justice, says key lawyer on WWII Nazi trials

3 minutes ago
 IHRA arranges training on dengue activity tracking ..

IHRA arranges training on dengue activity tracking system

3 minutes ago
 11 held for murder-attempt

11 held for murder-attempt

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.