FIA to investigate incorrect entry of vaccination: Secretary Health South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti said that application has been submitted with Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for action against wrong entry of vaccination.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he informed that FIA would probe against incorrect entry of vaccination to Late Kalsoom Nawaz and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar.

He said that he had sought report on this issue from CEOs District Health Authorities of Multan and Vehari after inquiry.

Strict action would be initiated against all those staffers found guilty in the crime, he concluded.