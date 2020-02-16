FIA to investigate Torkham border custom scandal

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th February, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to investigate the million Dollar scandal, came up with the connivance of Torkham custom station management at Pak-Afghan border.According to media reports an unknown FIA senior officer said, that FIA took the decision to investigating over the scandal and they are working on it and apologized to provide further information due to sensitivity of the case.On the other hand FBR also formed a Joined Investigation Team (JIT) that will inspect the non-custom paid as well as the FIR filed vehicles at Torkham custom station and directed to provide the report of this investigation within 14 days.

The custom officer said during investigation they got to know that 300 out of 335 FIR filed vehicles were paying the taxes and duties.

According to the officer there should be a complete investigation of the people while if management is not involved then who are responsible for the loss of national treasure it is a matter of million Dollars.