FIA To Make Cyber Space A Safer Place: Sanaullah Abbasi

Wed 13th October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a booklet on Cyber Crime Risks, Prevention and Legal Remedies-Guidelines for Cyber Users

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a booklet on Cyber Crime Risks, Prevention and Legal Remedies-Guidelines for Cyber Users.

FIA Director General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, addressing the launching ceremony of booklet on Guidelines for Cyber Users, reiterated FIA's commitment to make cyber space a safer place for Pakistani users.

He highlighted the fact that the cybercrimes are emerging as a challenge for law enforcement agencies across Pakistan, especially for FIA, as 80 percent of its complaints now relate to cybercrime.

The magnitude of cybercrime in Pakistan can be gauged from the fact that FIA received 84,764 complaints in 2020, 300 percent more than the complaints received in 2019.

He said the FIA through it Cyber Crime Wing(CCW) is making consistent efforts to cope with this multidimensional challenge and come up to the expectations of pubic.

For this purpose, the government is providing sufficient resources to revamp digital forensics capability and human resource of CCW.

He said as a part of strategy to effectively prevent cybercrimes this booklet has been produced to create awareness among cyber users about potential risks from criminals as well as the remedies they may avail eventually if they become victims.

He highlighted the fact that major categories of complaints pertain to financial fraud, harassment, defamation and child pornography.

In each category specialized cells have been established for prevention, investigation and prosecution of these offences.

The legal framework is also being strengthened in light of public feedback and judicial verdicts. Nature of cybercrime is as such that law enforcement departments cannot handle it all alone.

Therefore, we have always welcomed collaboration with academia, civil society, media and community based organizations.

He requested ministry of education and universities to make this booklet part of their syllabi.

