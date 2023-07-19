FIA to probe 'cypher gate' scandal: Attaullah Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and legal affairs Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to investigate the 'cypher gate' scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Interior and legal affairs Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked to investigate the 'cypher gate' scandal.

Addressing a press conference here, the SAPM said that Lahore High Court (LHC) for the last five months, had issued a stay order to stop proceedings against Imran Khan Niazi for violating an official secret act by making public 'cypher' in a public rally but that stay order has been vacated now and FIA has been allowed to carry out investigations.

He said, to keep 'cypher' in personal custody and to make it public after being removed from the office of the Prime Minister was a crime.

"It was a violation of the official secret act and the oath of the Prime Minister" said Tarrar adding that Imran Khan Niazi's close confidant Azam Khan declared him criminal in his statement.

He said after the statement of Azam Khan, former principal secretary to Imran Khan Nizai when he was prime minister, the narrative of "Absolutely Not" was also exposed that it was fabricated by Imran Niazi for his personal political gains.