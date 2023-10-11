Open Menu

FIA Unearths Illegal Foreign Exchange Center, Arrests Two

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

FIA unearths illegal foreign exchange center, arrests two

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Commercial Banking Circle of FIA during a raid on the directive of Deputy Director Rizwan Shah on Wednesday unearthed an illegal money exchange unit and arrested two accused.

Spokesman FIA told media persons that the raid was conducted in Saddar area of Peshawar from where two accused namely Hazrat Bilal and Waqas were taken into custody.

The accused were doing an illegal money exchange business without any license.

The spokesman said 2.4 million Pakistani rupees, foreign Currency, receipts of Hawala Hundi and other evidence of money exchange were recovered from the accused. The accused were unable to provide a satisfactory reason for the recovered money to the FIA officials.

The FIA has registered a case against both the accused and started further investigation from them.

