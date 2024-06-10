FIA Warns Public On Rise Of Online Frauds
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber crime cell Monday warned the public at large about the increasing ratio of online fraudulent activity in recent days.
According to the spokesperson, a public service announcement was issued by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to warn the public about a recent rise in online fraudulent activity.
Unauthorized individuals are impersonating FIA officers and circulating fabricated notices through various electronic communication channels i.e. email, WhatsApp and other such social media platforms, said a press release issued here.
These deceptive notices falsely accuse recipients of criminal activity and often employ scare tactics by threatening legal action or demanding immediate financial compensation.
In some instances, scammers may attempt to elicit sensitive personal information under the pretense of verification or compliance procedures.
The FIA operates with the utmost professionalism and adheres to strict protocols in its communication practices.
All official communication is initiated only after prior investigation and with a clearly identified case number.
It is important to note that the FIA will never request sensitive information, such as banking details, via such notices or phone calls.
