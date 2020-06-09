‘FIA will register case against US blogger Cynthia over slanderous allegations against PPP’

(@fidahassanain)

The court has issued notices to both sides and sought reply till June 13 on complaint of PPP’s lawyer against US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie for accusations against PPP and its leaders.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) A Sessions court issued a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to submit reply on petition of a PPP leader against US blogger Cynthia D. Richie here on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani heard the case as a duty judge and issued notices to both sides for June 13.

During the proceedings, FIA submitted its reply in the court after the petitioner claimed that it was not taking any action against US blogger Cynthia D. Richie despite many requests.

The petitioner said that Ritchie badly damaged the repute and political base of Pakistan Peoples Party and leveled false allegations of third class against the party leaders including late Benazir Bhutto. She made unsavoury remarks against her.

Following the answer of the FIA, the court issued notices to PTA and sought reply.

Later, talking to the reporters, the counsel for the petitioner said that the FIA agreed to register case against Richie as the notices was issued by the court to both sides.

Richie is a US blogger living in Pakistan for over ten years.

Previously, Ritchie also approached FIA with a letter and shared information about herself and her nature of job and work here in Pakistan She said that she was a freelancer and was paying taxes to FBR and reported her income to IRS in USA.

She said she was not on government payroll and took projects with different pubic and private sectors including KP department of Archaeology/Engro and some Non-Government Organizations.

“Personally and professional, she was working on different projects with public and private sectors and was attached to some NGOs,” Richtie’ s letter written to FIA read.

She also claimed in her letter that she was working on some “investigative film,”.

She made it clear that she had no interesting in fighting PPP. However she wanted to make a documentary on Bilawal as a potential future leader.

“I have no personal fight with the PPP,” said Ritchie.

Last week, the US blogger accused PPP leader and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik of rape. She said he raped her at his official home in Ministers’ Enclave at the moment when Osama Bin Laden incident took place in 2011. She said she was called there for visa, given some drugs and raped.

However, Rehman Malik denied the charges and issued her a legal notice with compensation amount of Rs 500 million.