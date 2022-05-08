UrduPoint.com

FIA Withdrawing Appeal Against Section 20 Of PECA 2016 Immediately: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 12:11 AM

FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 immediately: Spokesperson

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed appeal in the Supreme Court regarding striking off a portion of section 20 of Prevention of Electric Crime Act (PECA) 2016

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed appeal in the Supreme Court regarding striking off a portion of section 20 of Prevention of Electric Crime Act (PECA) 2016.

The FIA spokesperson said that the FIA filed the appeal without getting permission from the Ministry of Interior and the Government.

"The appeal is being withdrawn immediately," the Spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Federal Investigation Agency 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

3 minutes ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

3 minutes ago
 Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to ..

Delimitation in IIoJK, a deep-rooted conspiracy to turn Muslim majority into a m ..

3 minutes ago
 Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

Lula Announces Candidacy for President of Brazil

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for ..

JUI-F decides to launch mass contact campaign for sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabvi

25 minutes ago
 22 criminals held, contraband seized

22 criminals held, contraband seized

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.