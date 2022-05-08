FIA withdrawing appeal against section 20 of PECA 2016 immediately: Spokesperson

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed appeal in the Supreme Court regarding striking off a portion of section 20 of Prevention of Electric Crime Act (PECA) 2016

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed appeal in the Supreme Court regarding striking off a portion of section 20 of Prevention of Electric Crime Act (PECA) 2016.

The FIA spokesperson said that the FIA filed the appeal without getting permission from the Ministry of Interior and the Government.

"The appeal is being withdrawn immediately," the Spokesperson said.