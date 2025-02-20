FIA’s Crackdown On Human Trafficking: 458 Arrested, Properties Worth Millions Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM
In a decisive move against human trafficking, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 458 human traffickers and agents over the past two months, following directives from the Minister of Interior
Among the arrested individuals, eight highly wanted human traffickers from the Red Book were apprehended.
The FIA also made significant progress in tackling past tragedies, arresting 19 fugitives linked to the 2023 Greece boat disaster and 18 suspects involved in the 2024 Greece boat incident. Additionally, 10 agents associated with the 2025 Morocco boat tragedy were taken into custody.
In an effort to dismantle human trafficking networks, the FIA has seized properties worth over PKR 661.
63 million and frozen bank accounts containing PKR 73.51 million used for illicit activities. Moreover, 26 red notices have been issued through Interpol to track and arrest human traffickers internationally.
The FIA has intensified surveillance at all airports to prevent further trafficking attempts. Authorities have pledged to bring traffickers to justice and enforce a zero-tolerance policy against human smuggling. Teams are also actively engaging with victims to provide support and gather intelligence.
Officials emphasize that the crackdown will continue until human trafficking networks are completely dismantled.
