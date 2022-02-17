Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Cyber Crime Circle has arrested a man in Gilgit for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman and her family members

The detained individual has been identified as Basharat Khan son of Yar Khan, a resident of District Astore.

According to official source, police has obtained physical remand of the man.