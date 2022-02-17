UrduPoint.com

FIA's Cyber Crime Circle Arrested Man Over Harassment Case

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 09:34 PM

FIA's Cyber Crime Circle arrested man over harassment case

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Cyber Crime Circle has arrested a man in Gilgit for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman and her family members

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Cyber Crime Circle has arrested a man in Gilgit for allegedly harassing and blackmailing a woman and her family members.

The detained individual has been identified as Basharat Khan son of Yar Khan, a resident of District Astore.

According to official source, police has obtained physical remand of the man.

Related Topics

Police Man Gilgit Baltistan Circle Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Women Family

Recent Stories

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breache ..

UN Notes With Concern Reports of Ceasefire Breaches in Eastern Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing e ..

Customs Dept has key role to play in stabilizing economy of country & provinces: ..

1 minute ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

2 minutes ago
 President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Fou ..

President appreciates assistance of Bill Gates Foundation

2 minutes ago
 Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremon ..

Kamran Bangash inaugurates ground breaking ceremony of Int'l standard squash cou ..

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for further expanding Pakistan-Aust ..

Prime Minister for further expanding Pakistan-Austria ties in diverse sectors

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>