FIA's Cyber Wing Arrests Outlaw For Harassing Family Through Obnoxious Material
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw for sharing obnoxious material through social media and harassing a family, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Ibrar Hussain Shah, resident of Chunnian was harassing a family in Multan.
Theteam of Cyber Crimes Wing of FIA led by Sub Inspector Nabeel Hussain and Assistant Sub Inspector Zeeshan Khan conducted a raid and managed to arrest the alleged outlaw. The team also recovered a mobile phone from his possession.
Further investigation was in progress