Open Menu

FIA’s Operation In Full Swing Against Money Laundering

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

FIA’s operation in full swing against money laundering

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone Sajid Akram Chaudhry on Friday raided against elements involved in illegal Currency exchange and arrested two suspects in the operation.

He recovered domestic and foreign currency of 1 crore 31 lakh rupees, 15460-euro, 4 lakh Japanese Yen, 5626 Malaysian Ringgit, 1941 US Dollars, 5745 Qatari riyals, 38520 Thai Baht, 3690 British Pounds, 53781 Saudi Riyals, 815 Canadian Dollars, 1000 UAE Dirhams and currency of other countries from the custody of accused.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, the arrested accused were doing currency exchange business without a license.

Among the accused were Shahid Nadeem and Mohammad Azam who were arrested from Bano Bazar Sialkot

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency upon which the authorities registered a case against them and the further investigations were started.

Meanwhile, FIA KP zone in a continued crack down on the elements involved in the Hawala/Hundi’s illegal business, arrested two accused in different operations.

The action was Proceeded by the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar upon a secret information that the accused were involved in the Hawala/Hundi and illegal currency exchange business.

The accused include Wahdat Khan and Mazhar Alin were arrested from Chowk Yadgar Peshawar and the team recovered total of 9 lakh Pakistani rupees, 400 Saudi riyals and 7200 Afghanis from their possession.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business UAE Saudi Gujranwala Circle Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit ..

UAE President leads delegation at GCC-ASEAN Summit inaugurated by Saudi Crown Pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in ..

Pakistan seeks to learn from Xinjiang's success in agricultural modernization: P ..

1 hour ago
 5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with In ..

5 Tips to Elevate Your Vlogging Experience with Infinix ZERO 30 5G

2 hours ago
 vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

3 hours ago
Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

3 hours ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan