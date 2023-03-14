Fiber art exhibition kicks off in Lahore

UrduPoint.com

An artistic fiber art exhibition titled 'Paarcha Baaf' commenced at Shakir Ali Museum, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An artistic fiber art exhibition titled 'Paarcha Baaf' commenced at Shakir Ali Museum, here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Director Archives Punjab Dr Kanwal Khalid.

Around seven universities of the province including Punjab University, National College of Arts (NCA), Lahore College of Women University (LCWU), University of Sargodha and Islamia University of Bhawalpur were participating in the fiber art exhibition while more than 65 artworks of the 33 fiber artists of these universities were put on display in the exhibition.

The exhibition first registered for three day but owing the deep interest of the students and general public the time duration of the exhibition was extended to 15 days, said a Curator of the exhibition Hassan Babar.

Fiber art is a form of art that involves using natural or synthetic fiber to create various types of art work, he added.

