FIC Centres To Be Set Up At THQ Hospitals

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

FIC centres to be set up at THQ hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Medical centres of the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) would be established at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospitals of Faisalabad district soon.

According to a spokesman for the Health Department, a large number of patients visit the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology daily, and to lessen burden on it, medical centers would be set up at THQ hospitals of the district under the outreach programme.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

