FIC MS Removed Over Poor Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 09:24 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Medical Superintendent (MS) of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) Dr. Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar has been removed from his post, while pharmacist Noman Ali dismissed from his job due to poor performance.

The Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education issued a notification regarding their removal on Thursday. According to the notification, both officials were relieved of their duties based on unsatisfactory performance.

