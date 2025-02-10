FIC To Be Equipped With Specialists, Machinery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan has ordered measures on an urgent basis for the posting of cardiac doctors and surgeons in Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.
Chairing a meeting here Monday, she said that all necessary machinery for the cardiac unit, new OPD block, staff residences, extension of the emergency and pathology lab would be provided to the hospital.
She directed for sending a summary of shortfalls in the cardiac hospital to higher authorities through the Commissioner Office.
The Commissioner said that FIC would be made a champion in the provision of treatment facilities to patients suffering from cardiac related diseases.
She directed the management to utilize resources to keep the machinery functional and diagnosis of diseases should be available at a minimum fee to people.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Amir Raza, Executive Director, Medical Superintendent and others were present in the meeting.
