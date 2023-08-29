Open Menu

Fiction Writer Bushra Rehman Remembered

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Then novelist, playwright, and former member of the National Assembly, Bushra Rehman was remembered on her birth anniversary.

Bushra Rehman was born on August 29, 1944 in Bahawalpur. She obtained her MA in journalism from the University of Punjab.

She wrote her first short story when she was just 12 and started writing stories for a children's magazine that was printed in Bahawalpur.

Bushra Rehman authored around 25 collections of short stories, novels, travelogues, and newspaper columns. Some of her novels were Allah Mian Ji, Bahisht, Barah-i-Raast, But Shikan, Chaand Se Nah Khelo, Chaarah Gar, Chup, Ek Awara Ki Khatir, Khoobsurat, Kis Morr Par, Lazawal, Payasi, Lala Sehrai, Lagan, Sharmeeli, Tera Sang Dar Ki Talash Thi and Parsa among many others.

Some of her novels were adapted for ptv dramas, including Payasi and Lagan. She was known for writing travelogues too.

She started her political journey in the 1980s and was elected to the Punjab Assembly three times. She was also a member of the National Assembly.

Bushra Rehman was awarded the Sitara Imtiaz for her literary services in 2007. She died on February 7, 2022, at the age of 77.

