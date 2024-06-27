Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur

Fida Hussain Baladi, Director confirmation (BS-19) presently posted at Electronic Media is transfered and posted as Director Information Sukkur with immediate effect and untill further orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Fida Hussain Baladi, Director confirmation (BS-19) presently posted at Electronic Media is transfered and posted as Director Information Sukkur with immediate effect and untill further orders.

According to a notification, Fida Baladi will replace Aziz Ahmed Hakro who was transfered and posted as Director Information Social Media Karachi.

Abdul Majid Khan, Director Information (BS-19) is transfered and posted as Director Electronic Media Karachi.