Open Menu

Fida Hussain Baladi Posted As Director Information Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Fida Hussain Baladi posted as Director Information Sukkur

Fida Hussain Baladi, Director confirmation (BS-19) presently posted at Electronic Media is transfered and posted as Director Information Sukkur with immediate effect and untill further orders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Fida Hussain Baladi, Director confirmation (BS-19) presently posted at Electronic Media is transfered and posted as Director Information Sukkur with immediate effect and untill further orders.

According to a notification, Fida Baladi will replace Aziz Ahmed Hakro who was transfered and posted as Director Information Social Media Karachi.

Abdul Majid Khan, Director Information (BS-19) is transfered and posted as Director Electronic Media Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Social Media Sukkur Media

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

2 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

3 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

3 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

3 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

3 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

3 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

3 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

3 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

4 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

4 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan