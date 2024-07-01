Open Menu

Fida Hussain Baldi Takes Charge As Divisional Director Info Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Fida Hussain Baldi takes charge as Divisional Director Info Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Director of Information Department Sindh, Fida Hussain Baladi has been given the charge of Divisional Director Information Sukkur.

Fida Hussain Baladi on Monday took charge of the post as Divisional Director Information Sukkur, said a notification

issued by Information Department Sindh.

Station Manager, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur, Jamil Soomro, Senior Reporter Allahdad Sheikh, Reporter Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, members of Sukkur Press Club and Deputy Directors of the Information Department, Khairpur and Ghotki districts congratulated Fida Hussain Baladi on assuming his charge.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki Post

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in eac ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody

9 minutes ago
 Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 forma ..

Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad

12 minutes ago
 Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three l ..

Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed

12 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Si ..

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..

12 minutes ago
 BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

22 minutes ago
 SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development p ..

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

22 minutes ago
Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

22 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

22 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

22 minutes ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

22 minutes ago
 Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

30 minutes ago
 Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan