Fida Hussain Baldi Takes Charge As Divisional Director Info Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Director of Information Department Sindh, Fida Hussain Baladi has been given the charge of Divisional Director Information Sukkur.
Fida Hussain Baladi on Monday took charge of the post as Divisional Director Information Sukkur, said a notification
issued by Information Department Sindh.
Station Manager, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur, Jamil Soomro, Senior Reporter Allahdad Sheikh, Reporter Muhammad Yaseen Junejo, members of Sukkur Press Club and Deputy Directors of the Information Department, Khairpur and Ghotki districts congratulated Fida Hussain Baladi on assuming his charge.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody
Retirement of Kohli, Sharma from Int’l T20 format leaves fans sad
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab C ..
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson
SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan
Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody9 minutes ago
-
Iranian universities delegation visits UE; three letter of intents signed12 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora appreciates Punjab CM's initiatives for ..12 minutes ago
-
BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson22 minutes ago
-
SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers22 minutes ago
-
Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya22 minutes ago
-
Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music30 minutes ago
-
Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management28 minutes ago
-
FESCO shutdown notice28 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report28 minutes ago
-
School set up to educate working children28 minutes ago