Fida Hussain wins PP-237 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Fida Hussain has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-237, Bahawalnagar-I by securing 68,681 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Mian Rashid Mehmood Watto, who bagged 52,032 votes. The voters’ turnout remained 61.78%.