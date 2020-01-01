FIEDMC chairman calls on Chief Minister

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister

Mian Kashif apprised Usman Buzdar about progress made on project of special economic zone `Allama Iqbal Industrial City' in Faisalabad.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said that special economic zone was a gift of the new year which would play an important role in industrial development.

Foreign investors had shown interest in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City which would provide direct employment opportunities to 300,000 people while one million others would be indirectly benefited, he said.

The Punjab had been made a role model province with regard to investment, he added.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq apprised the CM that different Chinese companies had signed agreements for investment.