FIEDMC Chairman Lauds Govt Steps

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

FIEDMC chairman lauds govt steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said the industry is flourishing and investment is increasing due to positive policies of the incumbent government.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that during the last day visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed about direct foreign investment from China, Turkey, Korea and other countries in the FIEDMC economic zones.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the first state-of-the-art special economic zone Allama Iqbal Industrial Estate under the CPEC during the start of the current year and now its first phase had been completed, adding that industry in the phase would start production the next year.

He said that the announcement about five per cent cut in duty on import of yarn by the prime ministerwas very welcoming, adding that ending peak hours for the industrial sector would also promotethe industrial sector.

