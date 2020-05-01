UrduPoint.com
FIEDMC Chairman Presents CM Rs 4m Cheque For Corona Control Fund

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:19 PM

Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him a cheque worth Rs 4 million for the CM Fund for Corona Control, on behalf of the Faisalabad industrialists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) : Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him a cheque worth Rs 4 million for the CM Fund for Corona Control, on behalf of the Faisalabad industrialists.

He also presented donation of N95 and surgical masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs), disinfectant material and other equipment worth Rs 3.5 million on behalf of two Chinese companies -- Time Ceramics and Henan DR.

Usman Bazdar lauded the philanthropic passion of industrialists and Chinese companies and thanked Kashif Ashfaq over his enthusiasm in this difficult time. He said that contribution of Faisalabad's industrialists to corona relief fund was commendable. He said that Pakistani industrialists had always came forward for assistance in the times of trial. He said that the Punjab government had allowed some industries to operate but the observance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) has been declared mandatory.

He said that more industries would be allowed to start their operations as the situation was improving.

The CM ordered to accelerate pace of work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City, as it was a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The government would continue extending cooperation for early completion of the project, he added.

The CM also congratulated the Chinese leadership for speedily overcoming the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the donation of necessary equipment was a reflection of the deep bilateral relations between the two countries.

Chairman FIEDMC Kashif Ashfaq briefed the chief minister about the progress made on Allama Iqbal Industrial City project. He said that industrialists were fully supporting the government efforts in dealing with coronavirus.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, representatives of Chinese companies and Chief Operating Officer of FIEDMC Amir Salimi were also present.

